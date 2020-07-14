10-year-old dies after Warrenville house fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Beech Island 10-year-old after a house fire in Warrenville.

At 1:48 p.m. Monday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta regarding the death of Kason Adams, 10, of McKinney Street.

The youth was pronounced dead at 1:31 p.m. injuries suffered in the fire that had occurred on the morning of July 11 shortly before 7 a.m. at 126 Lamar St. in Warrenville.

Kason was spending the night with a friend when the fire started.

Kason will be autopsied in Newberry.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

