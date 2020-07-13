Waynesboro shooting leaves 13-year-old girl in critical condition; suspect ID’d

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting early Monday in Waynesboro left a teenager in critical condition, according to authorities.

The Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at 2:15 a.m. at Martin Luther King and Blakeney Street.

Arriving officers found a 13-year-old girl had been shot and was in critical condition.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital and as of 10:15 a.m. was in surgery, authorities said.

Burke County investigators said they identified Alfonzo Green, 17, as a suspect and have obtained a warrant for his arrest. Thet described him as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes. They released a photo of him.

Green is to be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said, and anyone with information about him or the case is urged to call investigat or s at 706-554-2133 or 911.

