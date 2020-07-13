University Hospital returns to no-visitor policy due to high COVID-19 capacity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in capacity at the hospital, University Hospital will be returning to a no visitation policy effective Wednesday.

With a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive results stressing their capacity to care for all patients, effective Wednesday, July 15, University Hospital is returning to its No Visitor Policy for inpatients, outpatients, surgery and Emergency Department patients.

Mothers in Labor & Delivery will be allowed one support person and mothers may visit their babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit from noon to 4:00 p.m.

The hospital is finalizing a plan to scale back on elective surgeries and procedures effective Monday, July 20.

