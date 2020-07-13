Advertisement

University Hospital returns to no-visitor policy due to high COVID-19 capacity

The woman is suing University Hospital in Augusta, GA.
The woman is suing University Hospital in Augusta, GA.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in capacity at the hospital, University Hospital will be returning to a no visitation policy effective Wednesday.

With a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive results stressing their capacity to care for all patients, effective Wednesday, July 15, University Hospital is returning to its No Visitor Policy for inpatients, outpatients, surgery and Emergency Department patients.

Mothers in Labor & Delivery will be allowed one support person and mothers may visit their babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit from noon to 4:00 p.m.

The hospital is finalizing a plan to scale back on elective surgeries and procedures effective Monday, July 20.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

S.C. company building lab for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
|
By Jason Raven
Nephron Pharmaceuticals is expanding its operations in Lexington County, S.C., and part of that effort is expected to help bring a coronavirus vaccine to the public.

News

Coronavirus antibody testing reveals a surprise in Columbia County

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT
Coronavius antibody testing in Columbia County indicates infection there may be significantly lower than some other areas of the U.S.

Health

Ga., S.C. cases skyrocket, but experts fear real COVID-19 stats are far worse

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia and South Carolina are seeing record and near-record levels of new coronavirus cases. But what's the true total?

News

Ga. lawmakers grapple with COVID-19 legal issues, budget cuts and more

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT
Georgia state senators want to give broad protection to businesses and others from being sued if someone blames them for contracting COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More S.C. cities shift toward mask mandates

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT
While wearing a face mask out in public has been strongly recommended by health officials to help stop the spread of the virus, it has not become a state mandate.

Health

University Hospital updates its visitation guidelines, effective June 22

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Screening employees, patients, physicians, and visitors by temperature checks and masking will continue at entrances. Employees, patients, physicians, and visitors will continue wearing masks appropriately throughout their time at the facility.

Health

Nonprofit mail-order pharmacy widens reach in pandemic

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT
|
By Staff
With millions out of work, you may be struggling to keep your health insurance and your prescriptions filled.

Health

Aiken Regional and other sites are now open to limited visitation

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has revised its visitation policy to better accommodate those in need of care and protecting their loved ones.

Health

Respiratory therapists help virus patients catch their breaths again

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
As reopening continues across the area, patients are still battling inside AU's COVID-19 unit. And a team of respiratory therapists is with them as close to the frontlines as you can get.

Health

Care for healthcare workers: more cases popping up on the COVID-19 frontline

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
It only takes one asymptomatic person to spread this virus to any number of people. But things can get tricky when those people are the ones in charge of caring for us.