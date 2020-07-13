Traffic troubles: Lanes closing this week on I-20 at state line and elsewhere

AUGUSTA , Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be nightly lane closures on Interstate 20 for the next week as part of the large-scale rebuild of the Georgia state line bridges and accompanying widening efforts.

The closures are among several planned in coming days across the CSRA.

Here’s a look at what’s scheduled:

Interstate 20 at the Georgia/South Carolina state line

Drivers will see lane and shoulder closures needed to install temporary median drainage pipe in the following areas:

Monday, July 13, through Monday, July 20, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.: Left lane or shoulder closures on I-20 eastbound from Georgia Mile Post 201 to Mile Post 201.5

Monday, July 13, through Monday, July 20, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.: Left lane or shoulder closures on I-20 westbound from Georgia Mile Post 201.5 to Mile Post 201

Lewiston Road in Columbia County

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to Columbia Road. The lane closures will be daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17. At times, only one lane may be in operation, with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Appling/Harlem Highway in Columbia County

On Monday night, drivers will be stopped at times on U.S. 221/Appling-Harlem Highway at the I-20 interchange bridge. Crews will direct traffic across the bridge from 6:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday as the contractor takes core samples under the existing road. This step relates to the new U.S. 221 interstate bridge construction. The new bridge on US 221 will feature added width with two 12-foot lanes, a 12-foot inside median and 8-foot shoulders. Nature's Way will move about 700 feet north to support the optimal highway access point. Completion is expected late summer 2022.

Cates Mead Road in Burke County

Cates Mead Road at Georgia Highway 56 will close Wednesday, July 15, requiring a two-week detour for construction activities. C and H Paving Inc. will oversee drainage and paving work at this intersection within the $6.789 million Phase II project area. During the July 15-29 time period, a signed detour will allow locals to reconnect to Cates Mead Road.

Upcoming road projects

By spring 2021, three major highways running through Burke, Columbia, McDuffie and Augusta-Richmond counties will see brand new asphalt.

The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded $9 million worth of capital resurfacing. Each project has a contract completion expectation of April 30, 2021:

Burke County: 22.4 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Highway 56 from the Emanuel County Line to State Route 24 in Burke County totaling $4.6 million.

Columbia/McDuffie County: 14.3 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Highway 150 from south of Sterling Wells Road (County Road 14) to west of State Route 47 totaling $2.4 million.

Richmond County: 3.503 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Highway 121 from north of State Route 88 to south of Tobacco Road representing a $2 million investment.

