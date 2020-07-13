Thousands of SC students to get free food help

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Thousands of K-12 students in South Carolina will soon get help to buy food. A one-time Electronic Benefits Transfer card, worth $330, will be mailed to students who qualified for free or reduced-price lunch at their schools between March 16 and June 3, when schools were closed due to COVID-19.

The state’s Department of Social Services says about 467,000 students are expected to receive the funds.

The cards are expected to be mailed between July 20-24. They will be sent to students’ home addresses that are on file with their school districts. Families who qualify but don’t receive a card by Aug. 15 should contact the social services department.

For students whose families already receive supplemental nutrition assistance, their one-time pandemic meal funding will be added to their regular EBT card for July, rather than mailed as a separate card.

Recipients will have a year to use the funds. Families who qualify for the new benefit but do not receive a card in the mail by Aug. 15 should email PEBTBenefits@dss.sc.gov.

