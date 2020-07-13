Advertisement

Thousands of SC students to get free food help

School bus
School bus(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Thousands of K-12 students in South Carolina will soon get help to buy food. A one-time Electronic Benefits Transfer card, worth $330, will be mailed to students who qualified for free or reduced-price lunch at their schools between March 16 and June 3, when schools were closed due to COVID-19.

The state’s Department of Social Services says about 467,000 students are expected to receive the funds.

The cards are expected to be mailed between July 20-24. They will be sent to students’ home addresses that are on file with their school districts. Families who qualify but don’t receive a card by Aug. 15 should contact the social services department.

For students whose families already receive supplemental nutrition assistance, their one-time pandemic meal funding will be added to their regular EBT card for July, rather than mailed as a separate card.

Recipients will have a year to use the funds. Families who qualify for the new benefit but do not receive a card in the mail by Aug. 15 should email PEBTBenefits@dss.sc.gov.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: moments ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

News

Thrive Everyday: Kathy Naive Skateland A

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Cecil Ridley’s family files suit, looking to hold several accountable for his death

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Nick Proto
It's been nearly eight months since Investigator Cecil Ridley was killed while on duty.

News

FDA expands list of hand sanitizers with dangerous ingredient

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of hand sanitizers to avoid because they may contain a toxic chemical.

Latest News

News

Cogs start turning in Ga. courts, but trials are still on hold

Updated: 4 hours ago
Georgia’s state court system is beginning to resume business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Georgia is getting more doses of coronavirus-fighting drug remdesivir

Updated: 4 hours ago
Georgia will receive an additional supply of remdesivir, a drug used to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

News

Suspect sought in Richmond County aggravated assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Joshua Kareem Stokes, who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

News

Thinking of going out in a crowd? Think again, GA Tech data suggests

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new toolset from Georgia Tech shows your probability of being in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

News

Search continues for 66-year-old missing from Lincoln County nursing facility

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t found a 66-year-old man who’s been missing from his assisted living facility for several days.

News

Aiken mayor tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Aiken Mayor Rick N. Osbon learned late Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.