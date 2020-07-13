Advertisement

This person is being sought in Atlanta death of 8-year-old

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Atlanta police are releasing new images of a second person of interest in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

Officials say they believe the person could be responsible for the murder of Secoriea Turner, who was shot dead near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died.

The person of interest is seen he's seen on surveillance video carrying an AR-15.

Secoriea was killed in a car with her mom and a family friend in Atlanta on July 4. Police say they encountered a barrier in the road  and tried to turn around, and someone shot into the vehicle.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Costco will continue its senior shopping hours for now

Updated: 45 minutes ago
After previously announcing it would reduce shopping hours designated for seniors and other populations most vulnerable to coronavirus, it has decided to extend them indefinitely.

News

Kroger no longer giving out coins as change

Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're a Kroger shopper, don't expect to get coins back the next time you pay with cash.

News

What's in store: Kroger won't give coins; Costco keeps senior hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's a look at what you can expect at two national retail chains.

News

An update on wrongful death suit filed by lawman's widow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Richmond County Investigator Cecil Ridley was killed in the line of duty in November 2019, and his widow has filed a lawsuit.

News

South Carolina bars adjusting to last call at 11 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster restricted alcohol serving hours to curb the spread of coronavirus among younger adults.

Latest News

News

This local vigil was held in memory of brutality victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
A vigil was held in Columbia County in memory of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

News

Open or closed? Why some Ga. restaurant owners are in a quandary

Updated: 1 hour ago
Restaurant owners in Atlanta are dealing with conflicting orders from the governor and mayor as the state copes with a COVID-19 spike.

News

Mask mandates: Aiken could get one, Augusta’s is in effect and other updates

Updated: 1 hours ago
Aiken city leaders today are expected to discuss an ordinance to require people to wear face coverings in restaurants and retail businesses.

News

A look at mask rules: Aiken, Augusta across the U.S.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Aiken today is expected to consider a mask mandate on the heels of one in Augusta.

News

An update of Atlanta fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities have released an image of a second person of interest in the slaying of Secoriea Turner.