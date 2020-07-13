This person is being sought in Atlanta death of 8-year-old

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Atlanta police are releasing new images of a second person of interest in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

Officials say they believe the person could be responsible for the murder of Secoriea Turner, who was shot dead near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died.

The person of interest is seen he's seen on surveillance video carrying an AR-15.

Secoriea was killed in a car with her mom and a family friend in Atlanta on July 4. Police say they encountered a barrier in the road and tried to turn around, and someone shot into the vehicle.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

