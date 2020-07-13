Advertisement

Suspect sought in Richmond County aggravated assault

Joshua Kareem Stokes
Joshua Kareem Stokes(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a photo of a man who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

Authorities said they’re looking for Joshua Kareem Stokes in connection with the June 12 crime in the 700 block of East Cedar Street. He’s described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.  

Anyone with information on Stokes or the case is urged to call Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

