Search continues for 66-year-old missing from Lincoln County nursing facility

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t found a 66-year-old man who’s been missing from his assisted living facility for several days.

Joseph Talbert left the facility around 1:30 a.m. Friday and was last seen in the Cliatt’s Corner area. He hasn’t been seen since then in either Lincoln County or adjacent McCormick County, S.C.

Authorities today planned to get assistance from a Georgia State Patrol helicopter. Dog teams were on standby.

Talbert, deputies say, has dementia and one arm is drawn up against his chest following a stroke.

He was wearing gray pants and a gray shirt.

Anyone who sees Talbert is urged to call 706-359-4118.

