Advertisement

Search continues for 66-year-old missing from Lincoln County nursing facility

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 66-year-old Joseph Talbert who walked away from his assisted living facility.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 66-year-old Joseph Talbert who walked away from his assisted living facility.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t found a 66-year-old man who’s been missing from his assisted living facility for several days.

Joseph Talbert left the facility around 1:30 a.m. Friday and was last seen in the Cliatt’s Corner area. He hasn’t been seen since then in either Lincoln County or adjacent McCormick County, S.C.

Authorities today planned to get assistance from a Georgia State Patrol helicopter. Dog teams were on standby.

Talbert, deputies say, has dementia and one arm is drawn up against his chest following a stroke.

He was wearing gray pants and a gray shirt.

Anyone who sees Talbert is urged to call 706-359-4118.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect sought in Richmond County aggravated assault

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Joshua Kareem Stokes, who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

News

GA Tech tool calculates risk of being in a crowd with at least one COVID-19 positive patient

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A new toolset from Georgia Tech shows your probability of being in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

News

Aiken mayor tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Aiken Mayor Rick N. Osbon learned late Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Aiken Fall Steeplechase cancelled as coronavirus pandemic continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Citing the “unpredictability” of COVID-19, Aiken Steeplechase organizers have canceled the fall running of the event.

Latest News

News

Traffic troubles: Lanes closing this week on I-20 at state line and elsewhere

Updated: 2 hours ago
There will be nightly lane closures on Interstate 20 for the next week as part of the large-scale rebuilding of the Georgia state line bridges. The closures are among several planned in coming days across the CSRA.

News

How to see a free double feature this week at drive-in

Updated: 3 hours ago
A free double-feature movie showing will be hosted Wednesday night by the Big Mo drive-in.

News

75 active cases reported at Plant Vogtle construction site

Updated: 3 hours ago
At last count, 75 active confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported among the workforce at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction site.

News

Trump to visit Atlanta this week to announce policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump will be Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon for an infrastructure announcement.

News

Learn about suspect arrested in car thefts, hit-and-runs

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 4:30 a.m. (recurring)

News

Nighttime lane closures are planned on Interstate 20

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 4:30 a.m. (recurring)