Richmond County Coroner on scene of double fatal car accident in Hephzibah

The Richmond County Coroner confirms two people are dead after a car accident on Karleen Rd. in Hephzibah.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner confirms two people were killed in an accident on Karleen Road in Hephzibah.

He says two vehicles were involved, and the people killed were in different cars. He says at least one other person was taken to the hospital.

Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 10:18 p.m., but could not confirm the details of the accident.

The identities of the victim have not yet been released, and we are awaiting details from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Check back for updates.

