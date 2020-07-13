Richmond County cancels all physical graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19 spike

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System announced that due to the recent increase in virus cases, the ceremonies as planned for the James Brown Arena next week have been canceled.

“We scheduled July graduation dates with the hope that we could have traditional ceremonies for the Class of 2020,” Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, Superintendent of Richmond County School System, in the release. “With the rise in local coronavirus cases, we were advised to modify our plans. We want to do what is safest and best for our students, their families and our community.”

The High Schools will hold drive-through graduation ceremonies for students to pick up their diplomas at their schools using the following schedule:

Monday, July 20

Cross Creek High School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Davidson Fine Arts – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Glenn Hills High School – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

Hephzibah High School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Laney High School – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Josey High School – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

A.R. Johnson Magnet School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Westside High School – 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Academy of Richmond County – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Performance Learning Center – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Butler High School – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Graduates will receive details and procedures for drive-through graduation ceremonies from their principals in the coming days. Virtual ceremonies for each school will be available for viewing on the RCSS and High School websites beginning Monday.

