NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Cole Custer celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Gary B. Graves
Published: Jul. 13, 2020
SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Cole Custer became the first rookie regular to win in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years, surging to the lead in a four-wide, final-lap scramble Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. were dueling side by side for the lead on the Lap 266 final restart when Custer — with a push from Matt DiBenedetto on the outside — made his move from sixth in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

As the leaders bunched in Turn 1, Custer slid ahead and outlasted Truex’s Toyota. Making his 20th series start, the 22-year-old Custer celebrated with a frontstretch burnout as his crew happily ran to greet him.

