Morikawa clutch in finish and playoff to win Workday Open.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open with a two-putt par from 10 feet on the third playoff hole.

But this finish was so much more than that. Morikawa was three shots behind with three holes to play when he finished par-birdie-par for a 66 to force a playoff with Justin Thomas. Then after watching Thomas make a 50-foot birdie in the playoff, Morikawa drained a 25-foot birdie to keep going.

Thomas had another chance to win until missing from 10 feet. And on the third extra hole at No. 10, Thomas found trouble off the tee and made bogey.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.