Mask mandates: Aiken could get one, Augusta’s is in effect and other updates

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken city leaders today are expected to discuss an ordinance to require people to wear face coverings in restaurants and retail businesses.

Just last week, the City Council passed a resolution to encourage, but not require, people to wear a face mask as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

That rule could become stricter today.

In Augusta, Mayor Hardie Davis issued an executive order that went into effect Friday night. It requires face coverings in all public places — government buildings and private businesses.

There's a $25 fine for not wearing one.

Over the weekend, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called the mayor’s order unenforceable.

Kemp says it goes against his own executive order which states no local actions can be more or less restrictive than his.

Just yesterday, Louisiana joined other states in passing a statewide mask mandate. More than 20 states have implemented a similar order.

Some places like Ohio, though, only require masks for certain counties.

