Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

2nd person of interest announced in death of 8-year-old girl

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police released images late Sunday of a second person of interest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl on the Fourth of July. Authorities are also offering a $20,000 reward for information in the death of Secoriea Turner. At least two shooters were believed to be responsible for her death. Police had released a short video of the first person of interest last week. Four photos were released Sunday night of the second person of interest. Both persons of interest are seen in the images carrying rifles. The fatal shooting happened near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia's coronavirus death toll passes 3,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Three thousand and one. That’s the number of people in Georgia who've died after contracting the coronavirus, according to data released Sunday by the state Department of Public Health. Confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been rising sharply in the state over the past few weeks. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been locked in a battle with local officials over whether they have the power to implement virus restrictions that go beyond his orders. Kemp says no, but local governments across the state are doing it anyway, with several cities including Atlanta implementing mask requirements and other restrictions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA COURTS

More filings to resume in Georgia courts, but trials on hold

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state court system is beginning to resume business amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s chief justice says there are unlikely to be any jury trials until September or later. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton on Friday extended a state of judicial emergency until Aug. 11, also warning against crowded pretrial hearings. The new emergency order reinstates deadlines for litigants to file papers beginning Tuesday, in an effort to move some cases ahead. Melton is urging judges to do what they can to advance cases that have been piling up since court operations shut down. But he's forbidding jury trials and warning judges not to summon lots of people for in-person hearings.

AP-US-RAPPER-KILLED-ATLANTA

Record label announces death of rap artist Lil Marlo

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta-based rap artist known as Lil Marlo has died, his record label said. Quality Control Music announced the death of Rudolph “Marlo” Johnson on Sunday in a social media post, saying he'll be remembered as “a man of great talent who feared nothing.” A statement from the Atlanta Police Department says a man named Rudolph Johnson was killed late Saturday in what investigators believe was a targeted shooting. Officers responded to a single-car wreck on Interstate 285 in Atlanta at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The statement says officers found the driver, later identified as Johnson, dead inside his vehicle. Investigators believe Johnson was shot while driving and that he was the intended target.

SEA TURTLE NESTING-GEORGIA

Sea turtles nesting at healthy rate on Georgia beaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rare loggerhead sea turtles are nesting in healthy numbers this year on Georgia beaches. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports more than 2,200 loggerhead nests have been counted along the state's 100-mile coast since the nesting season began in May. The biologist who oversees the agency's sea turtle program, Mark Dodd, tells the Savannah Morning News he expects the number of nests this year will be on track for the species' recovery. Loggerhead sea turtles nest on beaches from Florida to the Carolinas. They are protected as a threatened species by the Endangered Species Act.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELECTION ASSISTANCE

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. But long-promised federal aid to help election officials is stalled in Congress. State officials say they need more money to create a pandemic-ready voting system. Lawmakers are set to debate the funding in the coming weeks, after approving $400 million in help earlier this year. Key Senate Republicans seem likely to support another round of aid despite opposition from President Donald Trump.

NEW HOSPITAL

Old fight flares as work begins on new hospital in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Leaders of a southwest Georgia county say the region’s largest hospital has tried to obstruct plans for a competitor hospital in their county. But Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany denies wrongdoing. Lee County leaders have long sought a new hospital just north of Albany. Under a settlement with federal competition regulators, Albany's Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital agreed not to fight state permission for a Lee County facility for five years. But Phoebe Putney objected this spring when Lee County sought an extension of state permission after the five year window. Lee County withdrew the request and says it has started construction. Lee County says it might still ask for an extension of its August 2021 completion deadline.

CHILD SHOT-ATLANTA

Child recovering after being shot 4 times during drive-by

ATLANTA (AP) — A 9-year-old who was shot four times Wednesday night in Atlanta has undergone surgery and is recovering, his mother said. Keyona Carson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday that her son Javonni Carson was filming TikTok videos in East Atlanta when someone drove by and fired into a crowd, injuring Javonni and two adults. Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument led to the shooting. Authorities said officers recovered 42 shell casings from the scene. No arrests have been made. The shooting came days after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta.