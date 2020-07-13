Kroger no longer giving out coins as change

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you're a Kroger shopper, don't expect to get coins back the next time you pay with cash.

The grocery store announcing it will no longer return coin change to customers because of the national coin shortage.

Instead, the remainder of cash transactions will be applied to loyalty cards and automatically go toward the next purchase.

The Federal Reserve blames the coin shortage on the COVID-19 pandemic, saying there’s been a “dramatic deceleration of coin circulation through the supply chain.”

The slowed pace of circulation has meant hat supplies of coins are not readily available where needed, the Fed says. It blames the problem on restricted operations by establishments where coins typically enter circulation, including retail shops, bank branches, transit authorities and laundromats.

