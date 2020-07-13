How to see a free double feature this week at drive-in

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A free double-feature movie showing will be hosted Wednesday night by the Big Mo drive-in.

The showings of “Black Panther” and “Creed” are being sponsored by Amazon.

All you need is a pass and a face mask to attend the showing at the Monetta Drive-In Theatre, 5822 Columbia Highway North in Monetta, on the edge of Aiken and Saluda counties.

A pass does not guarantee admission. Only the first 140 cars will be admitted, so plan to arrive early. Gates and concessions will open at 7 p.m., and the first movie will start at 9.

Get your pass at https://amazonscreenings.com/main/blp/YW5pZ2h0YXR0aGVkcml2ZWlu. For the Big Mo’s COVID-19 rules, visit http://www.thebigmo.com.

