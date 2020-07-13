Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Three thousand and one. That’s the number of people in Georgia who've died after contracting the coronavirus, according to data released Sunday by the state Department of Public Health. Confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been rising sharply in the state over the past few weeks. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been locked in a battle with local officials over whether they have the power to implement virus restrictions that go beyond his orders. Kemp says no, but local governments across the state are doing it anyway, with several cities including Atlanta implementing mask requirements and other restrictions.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state court system is beginning to resume business amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s chief justice says there are unlikely to be any jury trials until September or later. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton on Friday extended a state of judicial emergency until Aug. 11, also warning against crowded pretrial hearings. The new emergency order reinstates deadlines for litigants to file papers beginning Tuesday, in an effort to move some cases ahead. Melton is urging judges to do what they can to advance cases that have been piling up since court operations shut down. But he's forbidding jury trials and warning judges not to summon lots of people for in-person hearings.

ATLANTA (AP) — The rap artist known as Lil Marlo has died, his record label said. Quality Control Music announced the death of Rudolph “Marlo” Johnson on Sunday in a social media post, saying he'll be remembered as “a man of great talent who feared nothing.” A statement from the Atlanta Police Department says a man named Rudolph Johnson was killed late Saturday in what investigators believe was a targeted shooting. Officers responded to a single-car wreck on Interstate 285 in Atlanta at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The statement says officers found the driver, later identified as Johnson, dead inside his vehicle. Investigators believe Johnson was shot while driving and that he was the intended target.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rare loggerhead sea turtles are nesting in healthy numbers this year on Georgia beaches. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports more than 2,200 loggerhead nests have been counted along the state's 100-mile coast since the nesting season began in May. The biologist who oversees the agency's sea turtle program, Mark Dodd, tells the Savannah Morning News he expects the number of nests this year will be on track for the species' recovery. Loggerhead sea turtles nest on beaches from Florida to the Carolinas. They are protected as a threatened species by the Endangered Species Act.