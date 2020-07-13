Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police released images late Sunday of a second person of interest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl on the Fourth of July. Authorities are also offering a $20,000 reward for information in the death of Secoriea Turner. At least two shooters were believed to be responsible for her death. Police had released a short video of the first person of interest last week. Four photos were released Sunday night of the second person of interest. Both persons of interest are seen in the images carrying rifles. The fatal shooting happened near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer.

ATLANTA (AP) — Three thousand and one. That’s the number of people in Georgia who've died after contracting the coronavirus, according to data released Sunday by the state Department of Public Health. Confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been rising sharply in the state over the past few weeks. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been locked in a battle with local officials over whether they have the power to implement virus restrictions that go beyond his orders. Kemp says no, but local governments across the state are doing it anyway, with several cities including Atlanta implementing mask requirements and other restrictions.

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be reviewing two killings of armed men by authorities on Sunday. GBI press releases said 47-year-old Rodney Morrison had a knife when he was shot in a field in Leesburg. Authorities said deputies were trying to serve him with court paperwork when he brandished a knife and fled. Leesburg police officers arrived and one of them shot him. Chamblee police meanwhile received multiple 911 calls about an armed man along Buford Highway. They say they found 28-year-old Marcos Reyes and tried to de-escalate the situation but shot him after he fired a gun at them. No officers were wounded.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state court system is beginning to resume business amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s chief justice says there are unlikely to be any jury trials until September or later. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton on Friday extended a state of judicial emergency until Aug. 11, also warning against crowded pretrial hearings. The new emergency order reinstates deadlines for litigants to file papers beginning Tuesday, in an effort to move some cases ahead. Melton is urging judges to do what they can to advance cases that have been piling up since court operations shut down. But he's forbidding jury trials and warning judges not to summon lots of people for in-person hearings.