Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis finds Georgia public health investigators are reaching a smaller share of people who may be infected as the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the state. The newspaper finds that contact tracers interviewed 37% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 between June 23 and July 8, down from 60% between May 15 and June 22. Georgia State University public health Professor Harry Heiman says that with the number of coronavirus infections soaring in Georgia, it may be impossible to keep up. The state Department of Public Health says it has 1,225 contact tracers as of July 1, exceeding a 1,000-person goal set earlier by Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey.

ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old Atlanta girl slain near the site of an earlier police killing pleaded for the public to help find whoever is responsible. In an emotional Monday news conference, the family announced an “all-hands-on-deck" effort that will include canvassing several neighborhoods with flyers, and a new hotline for tips that will be staffed by law students. Atlanta police released images late Sunday of a second person of interest in the killing of Secoriea Turner on the Fourth of July. It happened near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer.

ATLANTA (AP) — Amid Americans’ national reckoning on racism, a coalition of progressive groups is forming a political action committee to back local office candidates who want to redirect money away from police departments into other social services. The Justice Fund has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and plans immediately to begin accepting contributions and vetting candidates to support. It's an outgrowth of the "Defund the Police” movement. Organizers described the PAC to The Associated Press as a counter to the political power of police unions and a way to continue educating voters about what the “defund” push means.

ATLANTA (AP) — Three thousand and one. That’s the number of people in Georgia who've died after contracting the coronavirus, according to data released Sunday by the state Department of Public Health. Confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been rising sharply in the state over the past few weeks. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been locked in a battle with local officials over whether they have the power to implement virus restrictions that go beyond his orders. Kemp says no, but local governments across the state are doing it anyway, with several cities including Atlanta implementing mask requirements and other restrictions.