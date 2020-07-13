Georgia is is getting more doses of coronavirus-fighting drug remdesivir

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia will receive an additional supply of remdesivir, a drug used to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The state is due for an extra 165 cases, which is 6,600 vials.

The supplies are being funded through the CARES Act.

The Georgia Department of Public Health will decide how the shipment is distributed, so right now we don't know how it will affect the CSRA.

Early studies testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the treatment recovered quicker than those who didn’t.

