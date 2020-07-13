GA Tech tool calculates risk of being in a crowd with at least one COVID-19 positive patient

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new toolset from Georgia Tech shows your probability of being in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

CRSA residents -- the numbers don’t look good. In most CSRA counties -- including Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken counties -- your risk of being in contact with someone in a crowd of 50 people is at least 90 percent.

GA Tech’s numbers allow you to adjust the number of people in a crowd to see the likelihood of being in a crowd with someone who has coronavirus.

“The model is simple, intentionally so, and provided some context for the rationale to halt large gatherings in early-mid March and newly relevant context for considering when and how to re-open,” the website states.” Precisely because of under-testing and the risk of exposure and infection, these risk calculations provide furher support for the ongoing need for social distancing and protective measures.”

In South Carolina and Georgia -- 56,485 and 116,926, respectively -- a large number of residents have tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.