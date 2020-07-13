Advertisement

GA Tech tool calculates risk of being in a crowd with at least one COVID-19 positive patient

(WAGM)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new toolset from Georgia Tech shows your probability of being in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

CRSA residents -- the numbers don’t look good. In most CSRA counties -- including Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken counties -- your risk of being in contact with someone in a crowd of 50 people is at least 90 percent.

GA Tech’s numbers allow you to adjust the number of people in a crowd to see the likelihood of being in a crowd with someone who has coronavirus.

“The model is simple, intentionally so, and provided some context for the rationale to halt large gatherings in early-mid March and newly relevant context for considering when and how to re-open,” the website states.” Precisely because of under-testing and the risk of exposure and infection, these risk calculations provide furher support for the ongoing need for social distancing and protective measures.”

In South Carolina and Georgia -- 56,485 and 116,926, respectively -- a large number of residents have tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect sought in Richmond County aggravated assault

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Joshua Kareem Stokes, who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

News

Search continues for 66-year-old missing from Lincoln County nursing facility

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t found a 66-year-old man who’s been missing from his assisted living facility for several days.

News

Aiken mayor tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Aiken Mayor Rick N. Osbon learned late Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Aiken Fall Steeplechase cancelled as coronavirus pandemic continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Citing the “unpredictability” of COVID-19, Aiken Steeplechase organizers have canceled the fall running of the event.

Latest News

News

Traffic troubles: Lanes closing this week on I-20 at state line and elsewhere

Updated: 2 hours ago
There will be nightly lane closures on Interstate 20 for the next week as part of the large-scale rebuilding of the Georgia state line bridges. The closures are among several planned in coming days across the CSRA.

News

How to see a free double feature this week at drive-in

Updated: 3 hours ago
A free double-feature movie showing will be hosted Wednesday night by the Big Mo drive-in.

News

75 active cases reported at Plant Vogtle construction site

Updated: 3 hours ago
At last count, 75 active confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported among the workforce at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction site.

News

Trump to visit Atlanta this week to announce policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump will be Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon for an infrastructure announcement.

News

Learn about suspect arrested in car thefts, hit-and-runs

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 4:30 a.m. (recurring)

News

Nighttime lane closures are planned on Interstate 20

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 4:30 a.m. (recurring)