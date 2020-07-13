Advertisement

FDA expands list of hand sanitizers with dangerous ingredient

Poison
(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of hand sanitizers to avoid because they may contain a toxic chemical. 

The updated chart on the agency's website now lists 59 products to avoid because they may contain methanol.

Some of the products have already been recalled, while the FDA has recommended for others to be pulled from the market. 

According to the FDA, all appeared to have been produced in Mexico.

Methanol can be dangerous when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The agency says anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek treatment immediately.

To learn which products to avoid, visit https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol#products.

MORE | Thinking of going out in a crowd? Think again, GA Tech data suggests

