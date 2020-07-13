Duke hires Celtics’ Lawson to lead women’s basketball team

Duke has hired Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead its women’s basketball program.

The school announced the hiring in a social media post Saturday. That came a little more than a week after Joanne P. McCallie announced she wouldn’t return for a 14th season as she entered the final year of her contract.

It is the first college head coaching job for the 39-year-old Lawson. She played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee and was part of the 2008 U.S.

Olympic team that won a gold medal in Beijing. She joined the Celtics in June 2019.

