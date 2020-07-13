Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Heat Cranking Up In The 90s
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is the slight chance for a shower as we go through the day, with the greatest chance after 2PM. High temps will be back in the mid 90s with heat index values near 100°. Aside from the chance for showers we should see mostly sunny skies through out the day. The sunny and hot conditions continue through Wednesday were there is a chance that some locations may hit 100° for the actual temperature, fortunately, dew point will be falling back to the mid to lower 60s by mid week. We’ll stay hot in the mid 90s through the second half of the work week but there is the increased chance for scattered afternoon storms. Keep it here for updates.

