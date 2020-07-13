Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is the slight chance for a t-storm as we go through the day, with the greatest chance after 2PM. High temps will be back in the mid 90s with heat index values near 100°. Aside from the chance for showers we should see mostly sunny skies through out the day. The sunny and warm conditions continue through Wednesday were there is a chance that some locations may hit 100° for the actual temperature, fortunately, dew point will be falling back to the mid to lower 60s by mid week. We’ll stay hot through the second half of the work week, but there is the increased chance for scattered afternoon storms. Keep it here for updates.

