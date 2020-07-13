Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies this evening through tonight. Viewing conditions will be perfect for the International Space Station flying over the CSRA tonight. The flyover starts at 10:47 PM in the west-southwest portion of the sky, lasts 6 minutes, and ends in the north-northeast sky. Winds will remain light out of the northwest overnight. Lows will be in the mid to low 70s by early Tuesday.

The international space station will pass over the CSRA tonight. There will be many opportunities to see the ISS this week. (wrdw)

Tuesday is looking hot and dry as an upper level ridge builds over the region. Highs will be a little bit above average in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures are expected to get as high as the low 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Winds will be light and variable.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will be slightly above average. Heat index values near 100 possible in the afternoon. (wrdw)

Skies look mostly clear again Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Winds will be fairly calm and lows should remain in the mid to low 70s.

Wednesday is looking similar to Tuesday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures near 100. There is the risk for an isolated storm in the afternoon, but most of us should remain dry. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Storm chances will be slightly higher Thursday as more moisture build into the region. Highs will still be toasty in the mid to upper 90s.

Unfortunately, the mostly dry conditions of the week will turn more wet for the weekend. Storms should be confined to mainly the afternoon hours this weekend.

