Costco will continue its senior shopping hours for now

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Costco is continuing its weekday senior shopping hours indefinitely.

The retailer previously announced it would reduce those hours to twice a week starting this week, but says due to the increase in coronavirus cases, it will continue designating special hours for vulnerable shoppers and members 60 and older.

Those designated hours are from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

“Only members who meet this criteria will be able to shop during these hours,” the company says in its website. “Guests will not be admitted.”

Since early May, shoppers have been required to wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose, at all times. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition. Costco employees are required to wear face coverings.

