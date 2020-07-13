Bamberg County officials pass mask mandate

BAMBERG, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County Council voted unanimously Monday to mandate county residents to wear masks.

Bamberg’s county council is the latest municipality to issue a mask-wearing mandate through an ordinance.

Other cities and local government entities are looking into mandates around the state of South Carolina as Gov. Henry McMaster says there’s no way the state can issue such a mandate.

Bamberg County’s number of COVID-19 cases hit 199 confirmed positives and three deaths on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.