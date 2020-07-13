Advertisement

Army commit prioritizing health and safety

Washington Wilkes' Donovan Anthony signed to play with Army on February 5th.
Washington Wilkes' Donovan Anthony signed to play with Army on February 5th.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Patriot League, which includes Army and Navy except for football, announced today that it would be cancelling its fall sports season. While the Black Knights and Midshipmen will still be playing, there is a larger impact on a few of our local signees.

Aquinas product AJ Williams is heading to West Point’s prep school before officially joining the black knights. Washington-Wilkes’ Donovan Anthony is spending his first year with Georgia Military College before taking his next step in the Army. Anthony’s decision was based on both his development as well as his health and safety.

“I chose to go to GMC because I felt like I needed preparation before I actually go up there. And plus, there were a lot of COVID-19 cases in New York. And I try to stay away and prevent from being up there right now, so I decided to stay here,” said Anthony.

The rising freshman told sports director Mike Jakucionis that the plan was to report in August. Shortly after the two spoke, the National Junior College Athletic Association made the decision to move close-contact sports to the spring. That includes football and volleyball, though cross country will still be allowed to run. Anthony mentioned in the event of the season moving, his primary focus would be on continuing to improve and develop.

