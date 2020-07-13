Aiken Fall Steeplechase cancelled as coronavirus pandemic continues

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Citing the “unpredictability” of COVID-19, Aiken Steeplechase organizers have canceled the fall running of the event.

The Aiken Steeplechase Association canceled the 29th running of the event that was scheduled for Oct. 31, 2020 at Bruce’s Field.

Association officials say they are very disappointed to cancel the event, but they feel like the safety of would-be patrons is more important.

The association says they’re also continuing with the development of their own facility to host the 2021 fall steeplechase.

The spring running of the steeplechase was canceled due to the pandemic as well.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.