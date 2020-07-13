Advertisement

Aiken Fall Steeplechase cancelled as coronavirus pandemic continues

(Source: Aiken Steeplechase)
(Source: Aiken Steeplechase)(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Citing the “unpredictability” of COVID-19, Aiken Steeplechase organizers have canceled the fall running of the event.

The Aiken Steeplechase Association canceled the 29th running of the event that was scheduled for Oct. 31, 2020 at Bruce’s Field.

Association officials say they are very disappointed to cancel the event, but they feel like the safety of would-be patrons is more important.

The association says they’re also continuing with the development of their own facility to host the 2021 fall steeplechase.

The spring running of the steeplechase was canceled due to the pandemic as well.

