75 active cases reported at Plant Vogtle construction site

Placement of the unit 3 containment vessel top in Mark 2020 marked a major milestone for the Plant Vogtle expansion project near Waynesboro.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At last count, 75 active confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported among the workforce at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction site.

Spokeswoman Adrienne Tickle provided the count as part of a period update on Friday. 

The site leadership “will continue to closely monitor conditions using the data available and will draw on the expertise of health officials, including the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the medical professionals providing guidance specifically for our Vogtle 3&4 team,” Tickle said in a statement.

Measures to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the workforce “will continue and evolve based on any new information and guidelines,” Tickle said.

Units 1 and 2 at the nuclear power plant have been operational for decades, but units 3 and 4 are under construction. 

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

