Wife of late Richmond County Investigator Cecil Ridley files wrongful death lawsuit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The wife of Richmond County Investigator Cecil Ridley, who was killed in the line of duty in Nov. 2019, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners and operators of the gas station where he was shot.

According to the lawsuit filed on July 2, 2020, Sharon Ridley is seeking compensation for “the full value of the life of the late Inv. Ridley,” and is looking to “recover damages for pain and suffering, medical expenses, and funeral expenses” on behalf of herself and Inv. Ridley’s six children.

The complaint is filed against Juno & Jaehee, Inc., and Circle K Stores, Inc. The lawsuit says Circle K was the owner of the Augusta Mart on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at the time of the shooting, and Juno & Jaehee, Inc. operated it.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants were aware that the gas station was located in a high crime area, but failed to properly maintain outdoor lighting in and around the gas station. “If this lighting had been maintained and functional, it would have discouraged criminal activity,” the lawsuit says.

It also claims the defendants did not take definitive action, like having security cameras, to discourage criminal activity on the property, including the sale of drugs.

Alvin Hester, Jr. is accused of murdering Inv. Ridley, and informed deputies that he was a part-time employee of the gas station. The lawsuit claims Hester frequented the Augusta Mart to sell drugs, and was referred to as “Bam Bam” by the owner of the gas station, which was an “indication that the owner of the facility knew that Hester carried pistols.”

It also claims the owner of the gas station knew that Hester was a gang member, but still recruited him, or his friends, to work for him and “did nothing to curtail Hester from using this location for drug sales.”

The lawsuit says “based upon information and belief, Hester provided protection for Defendent Juno.”

