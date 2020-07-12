Man arrested after several Aiken County hit-and-runs, stolen vehicles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says they’ve arrested a man accused of stealing multiple cars and several hit-and-runs.

They say it started when the suspect allegedly stole a vehicle in Aiken County, and struck another vehicle on the corner of Knox Ave. and East Five Notch Rd.

They say immediately after that incident, the suspect drove to the intersection of Knox Ave. and East Martintown Rd. where he assaulted the driver of another vehicle. Police believe he was attempting to steal that person’s vehicle.

Then, North Augusta investigators say he drove to a local gas station, where he stole a different car, and proceeded northbound on Knox Ave, where he struck another vehicle.

Police engaged in a brief chase with him, which ended in the suspect crashing his stolen vehicle at the corner of Knox Ave. and Bradleyville Rd.

Investigators tell us he tried to flee the scene on foot, and was detained shortly afterwards.

The suspect has been taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The North Augusta Department of Public Safety has not revealed the suspect’s identity or his pending charges.

