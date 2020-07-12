Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

MARTA to require masks; Kemp says local orders unenforceable

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s largest public transit system plans to require riders to wear masks to protect against the coronavirus. The decision comes even though Republican Gov. Brian Kemp insists mask orders from local governments aren’t enforceable because he hasn’t mandated them. MARTA, the main public transit system serving Atlanta and nearby suburbs, will require that riders wear masks on trains and buses systemwide beginning Monday. Several cities within MARTA’s service area have local orders requiring that masks be worn inside public spaces. But the requirement for riders will apply even in areas where there is not a local mask order in effect.

CHILD SHOT-ATLANTA

Child recovering after being shot 4 times during drive-by

ATLANTA (AP) — A 9-year-old who was shot four times Wednesday night in Atlanta has undergone surgery and is recovering, his mother said. Keyona Carson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday that her son Javonni Carson was filming TikTok videos in East Atlanta when someone drove by and fired into a crowd, injuring Javonni and two adults. Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument led to the shooting. Authorities said officers recovered 42 shell casings from the scene. No arrests have been made. The shooting came days after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta.

GEORGIA BUDGET

Georgia revenue down $1B in early look before late taxes due

ATLANTA (AP) — Figures released Friday show Georgia's state government preliminarily closed out its 2019-2020 budget year with a $1 billion drop in tax collections. But the real budget shortfall won’t be known for weeks yet as state officials await delayed income tax receipts. Whatever the budget hole ends up being, Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers have agreed it will be filled using the state’s rainy day fund. It had $2.8 billion at the beginning of the year. By law, the state can’t run a deficit. Georgia agreed to delay its yearly income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15, meaning some taxes haven't arrived yet. Officials say that revenue will be credited to the now-ended budget year, reducing the shortfall.

LAWMAKER HOSPITALIZED

Georgia state House member hospitalized after seizure

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials say a Republican state lawmaker was hospitalized after a Thursday seizure. House Speaker David Ralston said Friday that the condition of Republican state Rep. Matt Barton of Calhoun is improving. Ralston says doctors were trying to determine the cause of Barton’s illness. The first-term House member operates a medical transport and fell ill while at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome. The Calhoun Times reports Barton has a blood infection. A former member of the Calhoun city council, Barton represents parts of Gordon and Murray counties in northwest Georgia. He won a special election in 2019 after longtime state Rep. John Meadows died in 2018.

POLITICAL SIGNS-LEGAL CHALLENGE

Town drops sign rules after House minority leader objects

LUTHERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A west Georgia town says it will stop enforcing its sign ordinance after the state House minority leader complained that it discriminated against the content of his election signs by violating the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Newnan Times-Herald reports that Democratic Rep. Bob Trammell challenged the sign ordinance in his Meriwether County hometown of Luthersville. The ordinance stated political signs couldn’t be put up until 30 days before an election and must be taken down 10 days afterward. The town said Trammell was illegally leaving his political signs up after the June 9 primary. Trammell's lawyer wrote a letter to the city saying the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down sign ordinances similar to Luthersville’s.

ARSON INDICTMENT

Man charged with arson in burning of Savannah city office

SAVANNAH, Ga (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a Savannah man with setting a fire that burned a city office building. The office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release Friday that a federal grand jury indicted 18-year-old Stephen Charles Setter on a charge of arson. The charge carries a penalty range of five to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say Setter intentionally set fire to the Savannah city government's code enforcement office May 3. The building was destroyed. The office handles potential violations of city ordinances involving zoning, property maintenance and other issues. Court records did not list an attorney for Setter.

AP-US-ODD-VOTER-REGISTRATION-DEAD-CAT

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

ATLANTA (AP) — In a presidential election year, there’s always a push to get people registered to vote. For one Atlanta family, that push got a little interesting. Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims _ his cat, who died 12 years ago. The Secretary of State's Office says the application didn't come from them. They said third-party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses. The office says it will investigate. Meanwhile, it says, even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn't have been allowed to vote because he doesn't have a license or state ID.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EQUIPMENT DELAY CHARGES

Man admits damaging computer, causing PPE delivery delay

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee of a medical device packaging company has pleaded guilty to damaging a computer belonging to his former employer which prosecutors said caused a delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment to health care providers. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Friday that 40-year-old Christopher Dobbins pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless damage to a protected computer. Dobbins is set to be sentenced Oct. 16.