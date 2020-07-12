Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA COURTS

More filings to resume in Georgia courts, but trials on hold

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state court system is beginning to resume business amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s chief justice says there are unlikely to be any jury trials until September or later. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton on Friday extended a state of judicial emergency until Aug. 11, also warning against crowded pretrial hearings. The new emergency order reinstates deadlines for litigants to file papers beginning Tuesday, in an effort to move some cases ahead. Melton is urging judges to do what they can to advance cases that have been piling up since court operations shut down. But he's forbidding jury trials and warning judges not to summon lots of people for in-person hearings.

SEA TURTLE NESTING-GEORGIA

Sea turtles nesting at healthy rate on Georgia beaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rare loggerhead sea turtles are nesting in healthy numbers this year on Georgia beaches. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports more than 2,200 loggerhead nests have been counted along the state's 100-mile coast since the nesting season began in May. The biologist who oversees the agency's sea turtle program, Mark Dodd, tells the Savannah Morning News he expects the number of nests this year will be on track for the species' recovery. Loggerhead sea turtles nest on beaches from Florida to the Carolinas. They are protected as a threatened species by the Endangered Species Act.

NEW HOSPITAL

Old fight flares as work begins on new hospital in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Leaders of a southwest Georgia county say the region’s largest hospital has tried to obstruct plans for a competitor hospital in their county. But Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany denies wrongdoing. Lee County leaders have long sought a new hospital just north of Albany. Under a settlement with federal competition regulators, Albany's Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital agreed not to fight state permission for a Lee County facility for five years. But Phoebe Putney objected this spring when Lee County sought an extension of state permission after the five year window. Lee County withdrew the request and says it has started construction. Lee County says it might still ask for an extension of its August 2021 completion deadline.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

MARTA to require masks; Kemp says local orders unenforceable

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s largest public transit system plans to require riders to wear masks to protect against the coronavirus. The decision comes even though Republican Gov. Brian Kemp insists mask orders from local governments aren’t enforceable because he hasn’t mandated them. MARTA, the main public transit system serving Atlanta and nearby suburbs, will require that riders wear masks on trains and buses systemwide beginning Monday. Several cities within MARTA’s service area have local orders requiring that masks be worn inside public spaces. But the requirement for riders will apply even in areas where there is not a local mask order in effect.

CHILD SHOT-ATLANTA

Child recovering after being shot 4 times during drive-by

ATLANTA (AP) — A 9-year-old who was shot four times Wednesday night in Atlanta has undergone surgery and is recovering, his mother said. Keyona Carson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday that her son Javonni Carson was filming TikTok videos in East Atlanta when someone drove by and fired into a crowd, injuring Javonni and two adults. Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument led to the shooting. Authorities said officers recovered 42 shell casings from the scene. No arrests have been made. The shooting came days after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta.

GEORGIA BUDGET

Georgia revenue down $1B in early look before late taxes due

ATLANTA (AP) — Figures released Friday show Georgia's state government preliminarily closed out its 2019-2020 budget year with a $1 billion drop in tax collections. But the real budget shortfall won’t be known for weeks yet as state officials await delayed income tax receipts. Whatever the budget hole ends up being, Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers have agreed it will be filled using the state’s rainy day fund. It had $2.8 billion at the beginning of the year. By law, the state can’t run a deficit. Georgia agreed to delay its yearly income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15, meaning some taxes haven't arrived yet. Officials say that revenue will be credited to the now-ended budget year, reducing the shortfall.

LAWMAKER HOSPITALIZED

Georgia state House member hospitalized after seizure

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials say a Republican state lawmaker was hospitalized after a Thursday seizure. House Speaker David Ralston said Friday that the condition of Republican state Rep. Matt Barton of Calhoun is improving. Ralston says doctors were trying to determine the cause of Barton’s illness. The first-term House member operates a medical transport and fell ill while at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome. The Calhoun Times reports Barton has a blood infection. A former member of the Calhoun city council, Barton represents parts of Gordon and Murray counties in northwest Georgia. He won a special election in 2019 after longtime state Rep. John Meadows died in 2018.

POLITICAL SIGNS-LEGAL CHALLENGE

Town drops sign rules after House minority leader objects

LUTHERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A west Georgia town says it will stop enforcing its sign ordinance after the state House minority leader complained that it discriminated against the content of his election signs by violating the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Newnan Times-Herald reports that Democratic Rep. Bob Trammell challenged the sign ordinance in his Meriwether County hometown of Luthersville. The ordinance stated political signs couldn’t be put up until 30 days before an election and must be taken down 10 days afterward. The town said Trammell was illegally leaving his political signs up after the June 9 primary. Trammell's lawyer wrote a letter to the city saying the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down sign ordinances similar to Luthersville’s.