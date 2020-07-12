Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Three thousand and one. That’s the number of people in Georgia who've died after contracting the coronavirus, according to data released Sunday by the state Department of Public Health. Confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been rising sharply in the state over the past few weeks. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been locked in a battle with local officials over whether they have the power to implement virus restrictions that go beyond his orders. Kemp says no, but local governments across the state are doing it anyway, with several cities including Atlanta implementing mask requirements and other restrictions.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state court system is beginning to resume business amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s chief justice says there are unlikely to be any jury trials until September or later. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton on Friday extended a state of judicial emergency until Aug. 11, also warning against crowded pretrial hearings. The new emergency order reinstates deadlines for litigants to file papers beginning Tuesday, in an effort to move some cases ahead. Melton is urging judges to do what they can to advance cases that have been piling up since court operations shut down. But he's forbidding jury trials and warning judges not to summon lots of people for in-person hearings.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rare loggerhead sea turtles are nesting in healthy numbers this year on Georgia beaches. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports more than 2,200 loggerhead nests have been counted along the state's 100-mile coast since the nesting season began in May. The biologist who oversees the agency's sea turtle program, Mark Dodd, tells the Savannah Morning News he expects the number of nests this year will be on track for the species' recovery. Loggerhead sea turtles nest on beaches from Florida to the Carolinas. They are protected as a threatened species by the Endangered Species Act.

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Leaders of a southwest Georgia county say the region’s largest hospital has tried to obstruct plans for a competitor hospital in their county. But Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany denies wrongdoing. Lee County leaders have long sought a new hospital just north of Albany. Under a settlement with federal competition regulators, Albany's Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital agreed not to fight state permission for a Lee County facility for five years. But Phoebe Putney objected this spring when Lee County sought an extension of state permission after the five year window. Lee County withdrew the request and says it has started construction. Lee County says it might still ask for an extension of its August 2021 completion deadline.