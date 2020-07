Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s largest public transit system plans to require riders to wear masks to protect against the coronavirus. The decision comes even though Republican Gov. Brian Kemp insists mask orders from local governments aren’t enforceable because he hasn’t mandated them. MARTA, the main public transit system serving Atlanta and nearby suburbs, will require that riders wear masks on trains and buses systemwide beginning Monday. Several cities within MARTA’s service area have local orders requiring that masks be worn inside public spaces. But the requirement for riders will apply even in areas where there is not a local mask order in effect.

ATLANTA (AP) — A 9-year-old who was shot four times Wednesday night in Atlanta has undergone surgery and is recovering, his mother said. Keyona Carson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday that her son Javonni Carson was filming TikTok videos in East Atlanta when someone drove by and fired into a crowd, injuring Javonni and two adults. Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument led to the shooting. Authorities said officers recovered 42 shell casings from the scene. No arrests have been made. The shooting came days after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta.

ATLANTA (AP) — Figures released Friday show Georgia's state government preliminarily closed out its 2019-2020 budget year with a $1 billion drop in tax collections. But the real budget shortfall won’t be known for weeks yet as state officials await delayed income tax receipts. Whatever the budget hole ends up being, Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers have agreed it will be filled using the state’s rainy day fund. It had $2.8 billion at the beginning of the year. By law, the state can’t run a deficit. Georgia agreed to delay its yearly income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15, meaning some taxes haven't arrived yet. Officials say that revenue will be credited to the now-ended budget year, reducing the shortfall.

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials say a Republican state lawmaker was hospitalized after a Thursday seizure. House Speaker David Ralston said Friday that the condition of Republican state Rep. Matt Barton of Calhoun is improving. Ralston says doctors were trying to determine the cause of Barton’s illness. The first-term House member operates a medical transport and fell ill while at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome. The Calhoun Times reports Barton has a blood infection. A former member of the Calhoun city council, Barton represents parts of Gordon and Murray counties in northwest Georgia. He won a special election in 2019 after longtime state Rep. John Meadows died in 2018.