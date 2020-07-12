Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s once again today. A cold front will approach our area this afternoon and evening but it will weaken as it approaches. Some isolated showers may be possible in the northern and western CSRA but they are not likely. Storm chances should remain to the east and south of the CSRA mainly along the coast. It will not feel as humid today thanks to dew points dropping down into the 60s but Heat Index values will still approach the triple digits for your Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Heat Index Values will reach triple digits today once again for the majority of your day. (WRDW)

Rain chances will go up slightly Monday with the best chances for storms being in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are expected to be seasonal in the mid to low 90s.

Rain chances are looking pretty low for this upcoming week as temperatures will be at or slightly above average. (WRDW)

Most of this upcoming work week is looking hot with above average highs and isolated storm chances most afternoons as we return to a more summer-like weather pattern.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.