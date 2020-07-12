Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight temperatures will fall out of the 90s and into the low to mid 70s by tomorrow morning with partly cloudy conditions. We should stay dry as we continue through the night with showers off to our west fizzling out.

There is the slight chance for a shower as we go through the day on Monday, with the greatest chance after 2PM. High temps will be back in the mid 90s with heat index values near 100°. Aside from the chance for showers we should see mostly sunny skies through out the day. The sunny and warm conditions continue through Wednesday were there is a chance that some locations may hit 100° for the actual temperature, fortunately, dew point will be falling back to the mid to lower 60s by mid week.

Isolated showers possible both Monday and Tuesday with dry but HOT conditions expected for Wednesday. (wrdw)

We’ll stay warm through the second half of the work week but there is the increased chance for scattered afternoon storms. Keep it here for updates.

