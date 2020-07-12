Augusta Carrabba’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A spokesperson for Carrabba’s confirmed an employee at the restaurant on Washington Rd. in Augusta has tested positive for coronavirus.

The spokesperson said the employee went to get tested after learning they were exposed to someone else outside of the restaurant who had tested positive. She said after the positive result, the management team cleaned and sanitized the restaurant using CDC-approved cleansers. They also quarantined anyone who worked in close proximity.

She added the employee will not return to work until cleared by a doctor.

“We take this very seriously and take extreme measures to protect our employees and customers,” the spokesperson said in an email to News 12.

