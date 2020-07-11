Advertisement

Scholarship created to honor fallen Shaw Air Force Base pilot Lt. David Schmitz

Lt. David Schmitz, 32, from the 77th Fighter Squadron, was on a routine training mission when he tragically crashed, officials said.
Lt. David Schmitz, 32, from the 77th Fighter Squadron, was on a routine training mission when he tragically crashed, officials said.((Source: Laughlin Air Force Base))
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A scholarship fund has been created in honor of the Shaw Air Force Base pilot who was killed on June 30, 2020 when the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon he was flying crashed.

Officials say 1st Lt. David Schmitz, 32, from the 77th Fighter Squadron, was on a routine training mission during the tragic flight.

The Lt. David Schmitz Foundation was created to honor the legacy of Schmitz. The scholarship foundation will host an annual run at bases around the country to support young men and women who want to pursue their education and become a pilot.

It is aimed at minimizing the obstacles Lt. Schmitz encountered himself in his journey toward becoming a fighter pilot.

A GoFundMe has also been created in Lt. Schmitz’s name.

Schmitz is survived by his wife Valerie, their dog Toby, his parents Brian and Sherrie Schmitz and his sister Laura Schmitz.

His funeral was held on July 9 at 11 a.m. the Bethesda Church of God located at 2730 Broad Street in Sumter. A memorial service for 1st Lt. David Schmitz took place Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Aiken to discuss possible mask mandate on Monday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The City of Aiken recently passed an advisory resolution urging citizens to use masks, but will consider a wear requirement this coming Monday evening.

News

Mask mandates: Here’s what we know in Georgia and South Carolina

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is what our local areas have issued regarding mask mandates.

News

Unemployment improving, but very slowly

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Aiken County 911's problems just a sample of nationwide 911 issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
Aiken County 911's problems just a sample of nationwide 911 issues

Latest News

News

Most in the area never exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Most in the area never exposed to COVID-19

News

COVID-19 testing delays in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 testing delays in the CSRA

News

Augusta mayor mandates masks starting at 6 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New reports show Georgia is dead last in unemployment claim recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Every week we hear the same data on how unemployment claims are going down, but the state is still paying more people than ever before. And studies show while Georgia is recovering, it’s not happening as fast as other states.

News

Need to save money on power over hot summer? Georgia Power has some tips

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
It’s Georgia. It’s summer. It’s hot.

News

Augusta’s mayor mandates masks by executive order

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has issued an executive order mandating citizens to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.