Scholarship created to honor fallen Shaw Air Force Base pilot Lt. David Schmitz

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A scholarship fund has been created in honor of the Shaw Air Force Base pilot who was killed on June 30, 2020 when the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon he was flying crashed.

Officials say 1st Lt. David Schmitz, 32, from the 77th Fighter Squadron, was on a routine training mission during the tragic flight.

The Lt. David Schmitz Foundation was created to honor the legacy of Schmitz. The scholarship foundation will host an annual run at bases around the country to support young men and women who want to pursue their education and become a pilot.

It is aimed at minimizing the obstacles Lt. Schmitz encountered himself in his journey toward becoming a fighter pilot.

A GoFundMe has also been created in Lt. Schmitz’s name.

Schmitz is survived by his wife Valerie, their dog Toby, his parents Brian and Sherrie Schmitz and his sister Laura Schmitz.

His funeral was held on July 9 at 11 a.m. the Bethesda Church of God located at 2730 Broad Street in Sumter. A memorial service for 1st Lt. David Schmitz took place Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.