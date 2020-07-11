Rashad King trying to make the most of summer ball

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruitment right now is about as difficult as it gets for any of the high school athletes trying to get their names out there due to the dead period and lack of competition. That’s why Evans rising senior Rashad King is trying to make the most of his time at Peach State.

The rising senior has big shoes to fill with the departure of Columbus State bound Christian Chambers. So, what better way to see where you’re games at than facing off against some non-local competition? King likes where he is, but knows he can get better.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be playing summer ball right now. I just want to stay safe and everything, but I feel like my game grew athletically, like I feel like I got more athletic, but I still need to work on a few things like my shot and my dribbling ability. But other than that, I’m pretty satisfied with what I got right now.”

King added he hopes the tape makes an impression on some coaches as he tries to play at the next level.

