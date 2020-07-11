Police open investigation after protesters in downtown Columbia say a driver pointed a gun at them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday marks the 5-year anniversary of the removal of the Confederate flag from the State House.

Demonstrations took place on the grounds of the State House Friday. During the first demonstration, a small group calling themselves the South Carolina Memorial Honor Guard got together. The group held a South Carolina flag in front of the Confederate Monument for a few hours while playing music.

While this was going on, Black Lives Matter protesters stood on the other side of the barricades near Gervais Street, chanting, playing music, and holding up signs.

A group of those protesters said around 11:30 a.m., a driver in a sedan pointed a gun at them while he was driving off from a stoplight. According to the protesters, they got into an argument with the man while he was stopped. They said as he was driving away, he pulled out what looked like a gun.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the victim quickly yelled for help from the police as the man drove away. Two CPD officers immediately responded once the victim yelled for help.

The protesters said they caught the alleged incident on video.

WIS sent the video and pictures to the Columbia Police Department. They said the case has been assigned to an investigator and they are reviewing the video now.

According to the incident report, the man was wearing a yellow shirt. Police say the car that the man was driving is described as a silver Kia sedan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crimestoppers one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

This is a developing story.

