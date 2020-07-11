Mask mandates: Here’s what we know in Georgia and South Carolina
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is what our local areas have issued regarding mask mandates.
Georgia
The state of Georgia does not have a mask mandate currently in place.
Governor Brian Kemp has encouraged Georgians to wear masks.
Gov. Kemp has says that a mask mandate is not needed for the state of Georgia.
The University System of Georgia has issued a mandatory mask requirement in all 26 of its institutions.
Other areas that have issued ordinances:
- Athens-Clarke County
- Brookhaven
- College Park
- Doraville
- East Point
South Carolina
The state of South Carolina does not have a mandatory mask ordinance in place.
Multiple areas of the state have issued ordinances. Find those here.
City of Columbia, South Carolina
City of Aiken
- The Aiken city council will discuss a possible mask mandate on Monday evening. The City of Aiken recently passed an advisory resolution urging citizens to use masks, but will consider a mask requirement this coming Monday evening.
