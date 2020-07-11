Mask mandates: Here’s what we know in Georgia and South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is what our local areas have issued regarding mask mandates.

Georgia

The state of Georgia does not have a mask mandate currently in place.

Governor Brian Kemp has encouraged Georgians to wear masks.

Gov. Kemp has says that a mask mandate is not needed for the state of Georgia.

The University System of Georgia has issued a mandatory mask requirement in all 26 of its institutions.

City of Atlanta

City of Savannah

City of Augusta

Other areas that have issued ordinances:

Athens-Clarke County

Brookhaven

College Park

Doraville

East Point

South Carolina

The state of South Carolina does not have a mandatory mask ordinance in place.

Multiple areas of the state have issued ordinances. Find those here.

City of Columbia, South Carolina

City of Aiken

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.