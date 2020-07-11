Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Atlanta mayor clashes with governor as Georgia expands beds

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia will increase hospital bed capacity as hospitalizations from COVID-19 surge and the state set a new single-day record Friday for confirmed coronavirus infections. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is telling residents of the state’s largest city to stay home and for restaurants to stop seating customers. But the Republican Kemp has barred local officials from taking actions stronger than what he has mandated on a statewide basis. Bottoms earlier ordered people to wear masks, another move Kemp says is legally void. It wasn’t immediately clear Friday if Bottoms is asserting legal authority or just making a strong suggestion. The number of confirmed cases reported Friday hit nearly 4,500, surpassing the old daily record by 1,000.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EQUIPMENT DELAY CHARGES

Man admits damaging computer, causing PPE delivery delay

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee of a medical device packaging company has pleaded guilty to damaging a computer belonging to his former employer which prosecutors said caused a delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment to health care providers. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Friday that 40-year-old Christopher Dobbins pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless damage to a protected computer. Dobbins is set to be sentenced Oct. 16.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

Funeral next week for girl shot near Atlanta protest site

ATLANTA (AP) — A funeral is scheduled next week for an 8-year-old girl who was shot in Atlanta on the Fourth of July near one of the flash points for protests against police brutality. Lawyers for the girl's famil;y said Friday that a public viewing is planned Tuesday at an Atlanta funeral home and that a private service for Secoriea Turner will be held Wednesday. Police have said the girl was shot while riding in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy’s restaurant where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

PLANT EXPANSION

Frito-Lay to add 120 jobs with $200M Georgia plant expansion

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia governor's office has announced that a major snack manufacturer will create 120 new jobs in the state with a $200 million plant expansion project. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Wednesday that Frito-Lay will add multiple manufacturing lines and additional warehouse space to its Perry facility. The company is a division of PepsiCo and produces chips and other snacks. The senior director for the Perry plant says the Houston County site employs more than 1,000 people and is Frito-Lay’s largest manufacturing facility in the U.S. Officials didn't give a timeline for the project.

CHARLIE DANIELS FUNERAL

Country stars talk of Charlie Daniels' faith at funeral

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Friends of the late country star Charlie Daniels reflected on his faith and his patriotism as well as his musical legacy at his funeral service. The fiddler was given a star-studded salute on Friday by country artists Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins and Vince Gill during the service in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Daniels was known for his hit “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” He died Monday at the age of 83. The Tennessean reported that his casket was surrounded by a fiddle, a Gibson Les Paul electric guitar and a belt buckle with a cross.

CHILD SHOT-ATLANTA

Police: 9-year-old boy, 2 others wounded in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said three people were shot and wounded in Atlanta, including a 9-year-old boy. Atlanta police say the shooting happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. Police say officers found one man with a gunshot wound and witnesses told police more people were shot during the incident. A man and a 9-year-old boy were later found at a hospital. The man was shot in the hand and the boy suffered gunshot wounds to both legs. Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument lead to the shooting. No suspects were in custody. The shooting comes after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed in Atlanta over the Fourth of July weekend.

OVERTURNED CARGO SHIP-GEORGIA

Coronavirus infections delay removal of capsized cargo ship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Coronavirus infections among salvage crew members are delaying the removal of a cargo ship that overturned on the Georgia coast 10 months ago. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer John Miller said Thursday that plans to start cutting the 656-foot ship into eight giant pieces in mid-July have been placed on hold as infected crew members are quarantined along with colleagues who may have been exposed. Miller said the multiagency command overseeing the salvage operation still hopes to begin cutting the ship apart by the end of July. He said nine crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 out of more than 260 working on the shipwreck. The South Korean freighter Golden Ray has been beached off St. Simons Island since September.

RACIAL INEQUALITY-AP EXPLAINS-CONFEDERATE FLAGS

AP Explains: Confederate flags draw differing responses

Public pressure amid protests over racial inequality forced Mississippi to furl its Confederate-inspired state flag for good, yet Georgia’s flag is based on another Confederate design and lives on. Why the difference? The Confederacy used more than one flag while it was fighting the United States to preserve slavery. Most of the designs are largely forgotten more than 150 years after the Civil War ended. The best-known Confederate flag is red with a blue X and stars. It was adopted by white supremacists and heritage groups, and that's the kind of emblem Mississippi used. Confederate national flags are often relegated to museums.