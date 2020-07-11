Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

GEORGIA BUDGET

Georgia revenue down $1B in early look before late taxes due

ATLANTA (AP) — Figures released Friday show Georgia's state government preliminarily closed out its 2019-2020 budget year with a $1 billion drop in tax collections. But the real budget shortfall won’t be known for weeks yet as state officials await delayed income tax receipts. Whatever the budget hole ends up being, Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers have agreed it will be filled using the state’s rainy day fund. It had $2.8 billion at the beginning of the year. By law, the state can’t run a deficit. Georgia agreed to delay its yearly income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15, meaning some taxes haven't arrived yet. Officials say that revenue will be credited to the now-ended budget year, reducing the shortfall.

LAWMAKER HOSPITALIZED

Georgia state House member hospitalized after seizure

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials say a Republican state lawmaker was hospitalized after a Thursday seizure. House Speaker David Ralston said Friday that the condition of Republican state Rep. Matt Barton of Calhoun is improving. Ralston says doctors were trying to determine the cause of Barton’s illness. The first-term House member operates a medical transport and fell ill while at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome. The Calhoun Times reports Barton has a blood infection. A former member of the Calhoun city council, Barton represents parts of Gordon and Murray counties in northwest Georgia. He won a special election in 2019 after longtime state Rep. John Meadows died in 2018.

POLITICAL SIGNS-LEGAL CHALLENGE

Town drops sign rules after House minority leader objects

LUTHERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A west Georgia town says it will stop enforcing its sign ordinance after the state House minority leader complained that it discriminated against the content of his election signs by violating the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Newnan Times-Herald reports that Democratic Rep. Bob Trammell challenged the sign ordinance in his Meriwether County hometown of Luthersville. The ordinance stated political signs couldn’t be put up until 30 days before an election and must be taken down 10 days afterward. The town said Trammell was illegally leaving his political signs up after the June 9 primary. Trammell's lawyer wrote a letter to the city saying the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down sign ordinances similar to Luthersville’s.

ARSON INDICTMENT

Man charged with arson in burning of Savannah city office

SAVANNAH, Ga (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a Savannah man with setting a fire that burned a city office building. The office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release Friday that a federal grand jury indicted 18-year-old Stephen Charles Setter on a charge of arson. The charge carries a penalty range of five to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say Setter intentionally set fire to the Savannah city government's code enforcement office May 3. The building was destroyed. The office handles potential violations of city ordinances involving zoning, property maintenance and other issues. Court records did not list an attorney for Setter.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EQUIPMENT DELAY CHARGES

Man admits damaging computer, causing PPE delivery delay

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee of a medical device packaging company has pleaded guilty to damaging a computer belonging to his former employer which prosecutors said caused a delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment to health care providers. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Friday that 40-year-old Christopher Dobbins pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless damage to a protected computer. Dobbins is set to be sentenced Oct. 16.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

Funeral next week for girl shot near Atlanta protest site

ATLANTA (AP) — A funeral is scheduled next week for an 8-year-old girl who was shot in Atlanta on the Fourth of July near one of the flash points for protests against police brutality. Lawyers for the girl's famil;y said Friday that a public viewing is planned Tuesday at an Atlanta funeral home and that a private service for Secoriea Turner will be held Wednesday. Police have said the girl was shot while riding in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy’s restaurant where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

PLANT EXPANSION

Frito-Lay to add 120 jobs with $200M Georgia plant expansion

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia governor's office has announced that a major snack manufacturer will create 120 new jobs in the state with a $200 million plant expansion project. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Wednesday that Frito-Lay will add multiple manufacturing lines and additional warehouse space to its Perry facility. The company is a division of PepsiCo and produces chips and other snacks. The senior director for the Perry plant says the Houston County site employs more than 1,000 people and is Frito-Lay’s largest manufacturing facility in the U.S. Officials didn't give a timeline for the project.

CHARLIE DANIELS FUNERAL

Country stars talk of Charlie Daniels' faith at funeral

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Friends of the late country star Charlie Daniels reflected on his faith and his patriotism as well as his musical legacy at his funeral service. The fiddler was given a star-studded salute on Friday by country artists Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins and Vince Gill during the service in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Daniels was known for his hit “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” He died Monday at the age of 83. The Tennessean reported that his casket was surrounded by a fiddle, a Gibson Les Paul electric guitar and a belt buckle with a cross.