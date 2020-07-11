Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia will increase hospital bed capacity as hospitalizations from COVID-19 surge and the state set a new single-day record Friday for confirmed coronavirus infections. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is telling residents of the state’s largest city to stay home and for restaurants to stop seating customers. But the Republican Kemp has barred local officials from taking actions stronger than what he has mandated on a statewide basis. Bottoms earlier ordered people to wear masks, another move Kemp says is legally void. It wasn’t immediately clear Friday if Bottoms is asserting legal authority or just making a strong suggestion. The number of confirmed cases reported Friday hit nearly 4,500, surpassing the old daily record by 1,000.

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee of a medical device packaging company has pleaded guilty to damaging a computer belonging to his former employer which prosecutors said caused a delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment to health care providers. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Friday that 40-year-old Christopher Dobbins pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless damage to a protected computer. Dobbins is set to be sentenced Oct. 16.

ATLANTA (AP) — A funeral is scheduled next week for an 8-year-old girl who was shot in Atlanta on the Fourth of July near one of the flash points for protests against police brutality. Lawyers for the girl's famil;y said Friday that a public viewing is planned Tuesday at an Atlanta funeral home and that a private service for Secoriea Turner will be held Wednesday. Police have said the girl was shot while riding in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy’s restaurant where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia governor's office has announced that a major snack manufacturer will create 120 new jobs in the state with a $200 million plant expansion project. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Wednesday that Frito-Lay will add multiple manufacturing lines and additional warehouse space to its Perry facility. The company is a division of PepsiCo and produces chips and other snacks. The senior director for the Perry plant says the Houston County site employs more than 1,000 people and is Frito-Lay’s largest manufacturing facility in the U.S. Officials didn't give a timeline for the project.