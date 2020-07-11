Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Figures released Friday show Georgia's state government preliminarily closed out its 2019-2020 budget year with a $1 billion drop in tax collections. But the real budget shortfall won’t be known for weeks yet as state officials await delayed income tax receipts. Whatever the budget hole ends up being, Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers have agreed it will be filled using the state’s rainy day fund. It had $2.8 billion at the beginning of the year. By law, the state can’t run a deficit. Georgia agreed to delay its yearly income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15, meaning some taxes haven't arrived yet. Officials say that revenue will be credited to the now-ended budget year, reducing the shortfall.

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials say a Republican state lawmaker was hospitalized after a Thursday seizure. House Speaker David Ralston said Friday that the condition of Republican state Rep. Matt Barton of Calhoun is improving. Ralston says doctors were trying to determine the cause of Barton’s illness. The first-term House member operates a medical transport and fell ill while at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome. The Calhoun Times reports Barton has a blood infection. A former member of the Calhoun city council, Barton represents parts of Gordon and Murray counties in northwest Georgia. He won a special election in 2019 after longtime state Rep. John Meadows died in 2018.

LUTHERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A west Georgia town says it will stop enforcing its sign ordinance after the state House minority leader complained that it discriminated against the content of his election signs by violating the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Newnan Times-Herald reports that Democratic Rep. Bob Trammell challenged the sign ordinance in his Meriwether County hometown of Luthersville. The ordinance stated political signs couldn’t be put up until 30 days before an election and must be taken down 10 days afterward. The town said Trammell was illegally leaving his political signs up after the June 9 primary. Trammell's lawyer wrote a letter to the city saying the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down sign ordinances similar to Luthersville’s.

SAVANNAH, Ga (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a Savannah man with setting a fire that burned a city office building. The office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release Friday that a federal grand jury indicted 18-year-old Stephen Charles Setter on a charge of arson. The charge carries a penalty range of five to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say Setter intentionally set fire to the Savannah city government's code enforcement office May 3. The building was destroyed. The office handles potential violations of city ordinances involving zoning, property maintenance and other issues. Court records did not list an attorney for Setter.