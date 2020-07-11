Greenbrier duo signs to La Grange

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It seems a little late to have a signing day with football season hopefully just a few weeks away. But for this Greenbrier duo, it was more than worth the wait.

Tre Harris and Fazon Abrams signed letters of intent to play football at La Grange Friday afternoon. Keep in mind they won’t have too much time to celebrate their signing, they’ll be joining the Panthers in just a few weeks. It’s a bit strange to be signing this late, but the friends are looking forward to getting to play together again.

"It's always been my dream to play college football so now I got the chance and I want to go to school and make the best of it. I'm going with my other three friends so it's like I'm not there alone," said Fazon Abrams.

"'Just being on the field again with someone I've grown up with the last four years. It's a great feeling. I hope we can change things around at la grange and end up with a winning season, maybe a championship," said Tre Harris

Here’s to hoping these two get a season and that their friendship only grows stronger in college.

