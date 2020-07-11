First child in SC dies from COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced it’s first COVID-related pediatric death on Saturday.

They said the child was under the age of five, and was from the Midlands region. No other information was given on the child or their family, in order to protect their privacy.

“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our children to this virus. It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others. No one is immune to this deadly disease, but we each have the power to impact the path this pandemic takes in South Carolina. Choosing to wear a mask and maintain physical distance today will not only help change the course of the pandemic in South Carolina, it will help save the lives of those around us.”

Today was also the Palmetto State’s highest number of reported positive cases, with 2,239 new cases reported. The current total of positive cases in South Carolina is 54,538. DHEC also says the percent positive for yesterday is also the highest to date, at 22.2%.

DHEC reports that since June 1, there has been a 436.5% increase in newly reported COVID cases among the 21-30 age group, representing 22% of total confirmed cases in the state. That’s the largest percentage by age group.

